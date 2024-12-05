JHX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of James Hardie Industries plc (Symbol: JHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.53, changing hands as low as $35.00 per share. James Hardie Industries plc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHX's low point in its 52 week range is $29.88 per share, with $43.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.15.

