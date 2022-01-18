JHMM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JHMM ETF (Symbol: JHMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.92, changing hands as low as $52.83 per share. JHMM shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHMM's low point in its 52 week range is $44.7773 per share, with $56.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.01.

