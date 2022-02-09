JHMM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JHMM ETF (Symbol: JHMM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.98, changing hands as high as $53.23 per share. JHMM shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHMM's low point in its 52 week range is $45.5515 per share, with $56.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.28.

