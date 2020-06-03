JHMM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JHMM ETF (Symbol: JHMM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.71, changing hands as high as $36.25 per share. JHMM shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHMM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.4651 per share, with $40.6091 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.28.

