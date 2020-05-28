JHML Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JHML ETF (Symbol: JHML) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.17, changing hands as high as $38.24 per share. JHML shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHML's low point in its 52 week range is $27.005 per share, with $43.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.16.

