JHG or KKR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) or KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Janus Henderson Group plc has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while KKR & Co. Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that JHG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than KKR has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

JHG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.30, while KKR has a forward P/E of 25.16. We also note that JHG has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KKR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26.

Another notable valuation metric for JHG is its P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KKR has a P/B of 1.74.

Based on these metrics and many more, JHG holds a Value grade of B, while KKR has a Value grade of D.

JHG sticks out from KKR in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that JHG is the better option right now.

