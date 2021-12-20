JHG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.82, changing hands as low as $38.90 per share. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.96 per share, with $48.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.82.

