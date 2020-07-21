JHG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.65, changing hands as high as $21.70 per share. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JHG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.81 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.72.

