JGP Wealth Management Dumps $2.8 Million Worth of Pool Corp (NYSE: POOL) Shares: Is the Stock a Sell?

Key Points

JGP Wealth reduced position by 8,883 shares, with an estimated value of $2.78 million.

The trade represented a 0.31% change relative to 13F reportable assets under management for the period ended 2025-09-30.

Post-trade, the fund holds 25,216 shares, valued at $7.87 million.

The position now accounts for 0.87% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

JGP Wealth Management, LLC disclosed on October 15, 2025, that it sold 8,883 shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), an estimated $2.78 million trade based on the average price for the quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 15, 2025, JGP Wealth Management sold 8,883 shares of Pool Corporation during the quarter.

The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average unadjusted close price for the quarter, was $2.78 million.

Following the sale, the firm's position amounts to 25,216 shares, worth $7.87 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a sale; the remaining Pool Corporation stake represents 0.87% of JGP Wealth Management's 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025

JGP's top five holdings after the filing:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF : $94.40 million (10.46% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $94.40 million (10.46% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Apple : $56.53 million (6.26% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $56.53 million (6.26% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 KLA Corp : $46.80 million (5.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $46.80 million (5.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF : $39.78 million (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $39.78 million (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Microsoft: $39.20 million (4.34% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, Pool Corporation shares were priced at $295.46, down 19.78% over the past year., underperforming the S&P 500 by 32 percentage points over the same time.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.28 billion Net Income (TTM) $410.80 million Dividend Yield 1.69% Price (as of market close 2025-10-14) $295.46

Company Snapshot

Pool Corporation:

Offers swimming pool supplies, equipment, maintenance products, repair parts, building materials, and outdoor leisure items.

Operates a distribution-based business model, sourcing products from manufacturers and supplying them to a broad network of professional customers through sales centers in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Main customers include swimming pool builders, remodelers, specialty retailers, service businesses, irrigation and landscape contractors, and commercial clients such as hotels and universities.

Pool Corporation is a leading distributor of swimming pool and outdoor living products, leveraging an extensive sales center network to serve professional and commercial customers internationally.

The company's scale, broad product portfolio, and focus on professional distribution underpin its competitive position in the pool supply and outdoor recreation market.

Foolish take

JGP Wealth Management continued to pare down its stake in Pool Corp last quarter as it sold another $2.8 million worth of the stock.

In 2023, the firm's portfolio allocation to Pool was 2.3%. However, JGP has consistently been a seller of the stock since then, and it now only accounts for 0.9% of the portfolio.

Fueled by a pandemic-aided run, Pool rocketed to new all-time highs of over $500 per share in 2021. Since then, Pool's stock has sold off 50% due to rising interest rates, a tougher housing environment, and reduced demand following its almost exorbitant sales growth in 2020 and 2021.

While I can understand why JGP is selling Pool, with the stock essentially going nowhere for three years, I'd argue now is the time to buy the company.

Pool remains the leader in its niche and could be poised to see its sales growth restart if lower interest rates actually come to fruition and spark some movement in the housing market.

If not, Pool still generates roughly two-thirds of its revenue from non-discretionary maintenance and repair purchases, so it'll survive to see brighter days. Receiving a 1.7% dividend yield while I wait, I'll happily keep holding and adding to my daughter's Pool shares.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund manager must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a financial institution or fund.

Distribution-based business model: A business approach focused on buying products from manufacturers and supplying them to customers through a network.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, shown as a percentage.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies to report financial performance and results.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Professional customers: Businesses or individuals who purchase products for commercial use rather than personal consumption.

Sales centers: Physical locations where a company distributes products directly to customers or clients.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Underperforming: When an investment delivers lower returns than a benchmark or comparable asset over a period.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Pool. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.