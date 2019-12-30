JGBs up slightly but end quarter with biggest loss in 3 yrs

By mid-afternoon trade, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.10 point to 152.16, with a thin trading volume of 8,124 lots, as fall in Japanese shares .N225 helped to underpin the safety of bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.020%.

Still, although the yield had fallen to a three-year low of minus 0.295% in September on concerns about escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, it has risen back steadily as the two economic powers have tried to mend their ties.

The yield stood almost flat from where it was at the end of last year -- of minus 0.015%.

Easing fears over U.S.-China trade frictions and ebbing investor demand for low-risk low-return assets such as bonds hit JGBs this quarter.

Nomura BPI .NBPI, widely used Japanese bond index, has a drawdown of 1.18% so far this quarter until Friday, the worst performance since the last quarter of 2016.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.280% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.420%.

At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC were both flat at minus 0.125% minus 0.120% respectively.

