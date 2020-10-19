JGBs trade steady ahead of 20-year debt auction this week

Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were flat on Monday, as investors awaited the 20-year bond auction later this week.

Dimming the appeal of the safe-haven debt instrument was a more than 1% rise in local equities on renewed U.S. stimulus hopes.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 152.09, with a trading volume of 9,208 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.020%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.400%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.620%, having inched down half a basis point to 0.615% in early session.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC also was unchanged at 0.645%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC both stood flat at minus 0.145% and minus 0.115%, respectively.

Market participants said investors refrained from taking big positions ahead of an auction of 1.2 trillion yen 20-year government debt on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

