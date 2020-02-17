JGBs trade slightly higher as shrinking economy escalates recession risks

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged up on Monday after data showed the economy contracted much more than expected in the fourth quarter, stoking fears it may slip into a recession.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.09 point to 152.58, while the 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC dropped half-a-basis point to minus 0.040%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC lost half-a-basis point to minus 0.135%, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.145%.

The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year yields JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points each to 0.240% and 0.370%, respectively.

Japan's economy contracted at an annualised pace of 6.3% in October-December period, data showed on Monday, shrinking at the fastest pace in almost six years and raising the risk it could again slide into recession. Economists' median estimate was for a 3.7% contraction.

