JGBs track U.S. Treasuries lower, shrug off jump in virus cases

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices tracked losses in U.S. Treasury bonds lower on Thursday, shrugging off a fall in risk assets in response to a sharp rise in number of coronavirus cases.

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices tracked losses in U.S. Treasury bonds lower on Thursday, shrugging off a fall in risk assets in response to a sharp rise in number of coronavirus cases.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.06 point to 152.55, with trading volume of 27,637 lots by late-afternoon trade.

The 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.035%.

The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year yields JP30YTN=JBTC also gained one basis point each to 0.255% and 0.385%, respectively, while and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.415%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday amid renewed risk tolerance after a reported drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in China on Wednesday alleviated some concerns about economic growth.

However, the optimism took a hit in Asia after China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported a record rise in the death toll after it adopted a new method for diagnosis.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.155%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.130%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters