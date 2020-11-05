JGBs track U.S. Treasuries higher as U.S. election counting goes on

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Thursday, tracking overnight jumps in U.S. Treasuries, as the U.S. election count pointed to a divided government and raised expectations of a smaller stimulus spending.

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Thursday, tracking overnight jumps in U.S. Treasuries, as the U.S. election count pointed to a divided government and raised expectations of a smaller stimulus spending.

Biden predicted a U.S. election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, but the risk of a prolonged contested election remains as the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries, which had climbed to multi-month highs ahead of the election results, plummeted when prospects faded for a Democratic sweep, along with massive stimulus spending, that had been priced into the market.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.19 point to 152.17, with a trading volume of 21,876 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC lost 1.5 basis points to 0.020%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.380%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 3 basis points to 0.610%, moving away from the highest level since January 2019 of 0.645% hit in the previous session.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dipped 3.5 basis points to 0.640%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was down 1 basis point to minus 0.135%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.115%.

The Bank of Japan increased the amount of 1-3 and 3-5 year bonds in Thursday's regular operation to 500 billion yen ($4.79 billion) and 420 billion yen, respectively, but kept 25-40 year bonds unchanged.

($1 = 104.3000 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More