JGBs track Treasury yields higher despite moderately solid auction results

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking firmer U.S. Treasury yields, even as an auction for 30-year bonds was received a moderately solid response.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 1.050% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.765%.

The auction earlier in the day received bids worth 3.11 times the amount available, almost flat with a bid-cover ratio of 3.08 at the previous auction.

Still, a market participant at a domestic brokerage firm said the outcome was moderately firm as the market found the offer relatively cheap.

U.S. Treasury yields rose to 3-1/2-week highs on Monday before the United States Treasury will this week issue new supply and with data on Friday expected to show still high inflation. US/

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 1.130%.

The 10-year JGBs had not traded and the yield JP10YTN=JBTC remained at 0.240%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.22 point to 149.48, with a trading volume of 22,392 lots.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

The two-year JGBs had not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC stayed at -0.070%.

