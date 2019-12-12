US Markets

JGBs tick up on dovish Fed, tariffs decision eyed

Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Japanese government bond (JGB) prices ticked up on Thursday, in line with gains in U.S. Treasuries, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon.

Investors also awaited a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump on whether to let tariffs on nearly $160 billion of Chinese consumer goods take effect as planned on Dec. 15.

Investors have long hoped that the tariffs would be put on the shelf as a part of a possible deal with China.

The March 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1, which look set to take over benchmark status on Thursday, rose 0.28 point to 152.37.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.020%, off nine-month high of zero percent touched earlier this week.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.290%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.430%.

The yield curve steepened as short-dated yields fell more. The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to minus 0.130%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to minus 0.125%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768))

