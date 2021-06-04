JGBs tick down on caution ahead of U.S. payrolls data

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls data which could fuel inflation concerns and spark fears of an earlier tapering in the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchase.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 151.43.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.085%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.455% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.690%, matching a two-month high touched earlier this week.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.