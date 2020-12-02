JGBs supported by solid auction as dealers eye vaccine

Japanese government bonds were little changed on Thursday, as strong demand at an auction of 30-year notes eased concerns over the race to coronavirus vaccinations likely reducing the safe-haven appeal of fixed income.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.96, with a trading volume of 17,453 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.385%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.650%. Earlier on Thursday Japan's finance ministry auctioned 30-year bonds, which saw reasonably healthy demand, dealers said.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.695%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.110%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.130%.

