JGBs step back after last week's sharp gains

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices stepped back a little on Monday, after sharp gains last week, as investors looked to the upcoming central bank policy meetings in Japan and the United States this week.

Last week, JGB prices rose sharply and drove down their yields, in sympathy with U.S. debt market as investors bet the Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish policy stance despite a spike in inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, after having fallen 5.5 basis points last week, its second largest weekly drop so far this year.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.07 point to 151.83, with a trading volume of 12,576 lots, by late afternoon trade.

Longer-dated bonds fared better, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 basis point to 0.650%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.