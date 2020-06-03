JGBs steady to slightly weaker as equities rise

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly lower on Wednesday, as a rise in equities reduced the appeal of safe-haven assets.

Local stocks rallied to a more than three-month high on Wednesday, underpinned by a weaker yen and a jump in automaker stocks.

Some investors also remained on the sidelines ahead of an auction of 700 billion yen ($6.44 billion) worth of 30-year JGBs on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.14 point to 152.05 on Wednesday, with a trading volume of 18,126 lots, while in the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC inched up half a basis point to 0.010%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC gained 1 basis point to minus 0.125%, while the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.170%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC added half a basis point each to 0.360%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.515%.

Bucking the trend, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dipped half a basis point to 0.550%.

While the Bank of Japan reduced the size of its 3-5 year JGBs purchase to 320 billion yen from 350 billion on Wednesday, analysts said the move was within expectations.

The central bank kept the size of its purchase of 10-25 year JGBs at 120 billion yen.

($1 = 108.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Aditya Soni)

