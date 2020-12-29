JGBs steady to slightly weaker amid rally in local equities

Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly weaker on Tuesday as a rally in local stocks dented the appeal of the safe-haven asset.

The market was driven by month-end positioning, although trading remained thin as many traders were absent due to year-end holidays, a senior strategist at an investment bank said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.01 point to 151.95, with a trading volume of 11,194 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.015%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point to 0.400%, hitting a level unseen since Nov. 17.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.645%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC climbed 1 basis point to 0.690%. Both yields marked three-week highs.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC inched up half a basis point to minus 0.125%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.115%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 rose 2.66% to close at its highest level since August 1990 as investor sentiment was buoyed by hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded.

Separately, the Bank of Japan said on Monday it would buy 300-600 billion yen of one to three years to maturity five times in January, a lower target range than 350-650 billion yen this month.

