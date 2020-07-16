JGBs steady to slightly firmer as risk aversion reigns

Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Thursday, as coronavirus cases continued to grow at home and put pressure on risk assets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures added 0.22 point to 152.37, with a trading volume of 15,243 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.010%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield inched down half a basis point to 0.600%.

The 40-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.645%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield inched down half a basis point to minus 0.150%, while the five-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to minus 0.125%.

Japanese stocks slipped after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said COVID-19 cases were likely to exceed 280 on Thursday, a day after the metropolis raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

