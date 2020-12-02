JGBs steady to lower on stimulus, vaccine hopes

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly lower on Wednesday as hopes of additional U.S. stimulus and economic recovery aided by coronavirus vaccines dented the safe-haven allure of government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.11 point to 151.99, its lowest close in three weeks.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

Lawmakers in the United States on Tuesday put forth a flurry of proposals on coronavirus relief packages after a month-long partisan standoff.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approval.

However, bargain-hunting helped cut early losses in longer maturities.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.390%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.650%, slipping from 0.655% touched earlier, which matches a 22-month high hit last month.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.695%.

