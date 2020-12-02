MRNA

JGBs steady to lower on stimulus, vaccine hopes

Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly lower on Wednesday as hopes of additional U.S. stimulus and economic recovery aided by coronavirus vaccines dented the safe-haven allure of government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.11 point to 151.99, its lowest close in three weeks.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

Lawmakers in the United States on Tuesday put forth a flurry of proposals on coronavirus relief packages after a month-long partisan standoff.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approval.

However, bargain-hunting helped cut early losses in longer maturities.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.390%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.650%, slipping from 0.655% touched earlier, which matches a 22-month high hit last month.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.695%.

