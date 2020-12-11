JGBs steady on report finmin plans no increase in issuance

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURIKO K NAKAO

Japanese government bonds were flat on Friday, with long-dated bonds supported after Reuters reported that Japan's Ministry of Finance is unlikely to increase the sales of long maturities.

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were flat on Friday, with long-dated bonds supported after Reuters reported that Japan's Ministry of Finance is unlikely to increase the sales of long maturities.

Sources said the government is likely to sell over $1 trillion of new government bonds this fiscal year to fund its huge stimulus packages but plans to minimise any increase in bonds.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1, which took on benchmark status on Friday, were flat at 152.06, with a trading volume of 21,827 lots.

The yields on 10-year JP10YTN=JBTC, 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC, 30-year cash bonds JP30YTN=JBTC were all flat at 0.010%, 0.375% and 0.610%, respectively.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.145% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.130%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More