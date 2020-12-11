JGBs steady on report finmin plans no increase in issuance

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were flat on Friday, with long-dated bonds supported after Reuters reported that Japan's Ministry of Finance is unlikely to increase the sales of long maturities.

Sources said the government is likely to sell over $1 trillion of new government bonds this fiscal year to fund its huge stimulus packages but plans to minimise any increase in bonds.

December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1, which took on benchmark status on Friday, were flat at 152.06, with a trading volume of 21,827 lots.

The yields on 10-year JP10YTN=JBTC, 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC, 30-year cash bonds JP30YTN=JBTC were all flat at 0.010%, 0.375% and 0.610%, respectively.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.145% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.130%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

