JGBs steady in holiday-thinned trade

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were mostly steady on Monday, with trading volume remaining low amid absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holidays.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 152.29, with a trading volume of 4,288 lots by late-afternoon trade.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point to zero percent.

The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC, the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year yields JP40YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point each to 0.325%, 0.445% and 0.465%, respectively.

In the shorter maturities, five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC slipped half a basis point to minus 0.135% and the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points at minus 0.195%.

U.S. Treasury market was closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

