JGBs slip, post third consecutive monthly fall

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds ended weaker on Friday for their third consecutive monthly fall, as hopes of an eventual U.S.-China trade deal undermined their safe-haven appeal, despite worries that Hong Kong could become a flashpoint between the two countries.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 153.16, with a trading volume of 30,112 lots, amid lingering worries U.S. legislation backing Hong Kong protesters could derail a prospective U.S.-China trade deal.

For the month, the contract was down 0.51 point in November, after two straight months of decline.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.080%, its highest level in two weeks.

At the longer end of the market, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.250%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.405% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.445%.

Elsewhere, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.180% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.185%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.