JGBs slip, post third consecutive monthly fall

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bonds ended weaker on Friday for their third consecutive monthly fall, as hopes of an eventual U.S.-China trade deal undermined their safe-haven appeal, despite worries that Hong Kong could become a flashpoint between the two countries.

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds ended weaker on Friday for their third consecutive monthly fall, as hopes of an eventual U.S.-China trade deal undermined their safe-haven appeal, despite worries that Hong Kong could become a flashpoint between the two countries.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 153.16, with a trading volume of 30,112 lots, amid lingering worries U.S. legislation backing Hong Kong protesters could derail a prospective U.S.-China trade deal.

For the month, the contract was down 0.51 point in November, after two straight months of decline.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.080%, its highest level in two weeks.

At the longer end of the market, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.250%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.405% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.445%.

Elsewhere, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.180% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.185%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters