JGBs slip on hopes of coronavirus slowdown; 40-yr bonds outperform

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Prices of most Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, as investors' risk aversion eased slightly on hopes the coronavirus pandemic may be nearing a peak in many developed countries.

Bucking the trend, 40-year bonds held firmer after the new debt sales plan, unveiled by the Japanese government to finance its massive stimulus, showed it will not increase issuance of that maturity.

Trading was still slow, with many investors reluctant to take big risks amid uncertainties over how long the coronavirus will shut down the global economy.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.17 point to 152.05, with a trading volume of 6,539 lots by late afternoon trade.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.010%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.315%.

Longer-dated bonds did better, with the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC flat at 0.445% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC down 0.5 basis point at 0.445%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.