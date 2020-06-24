JGBs slip on debt supply worry; 30-, 40-year yields at 14-month high

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by worries about a possible increase in debt issuance next month, with 30-year and 40-year yields hitting their highest in 14 months.

June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by worries about a possible increase in debt issuance next month, with 30-year and 40-year yields hitting their highest in 14 months.

Super-long bond yields have risen steadily in the past few weeks, especially since Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on June 16 that he did not think super-long yields had risen much, compared with those of global peers.

The longest 40-year cash debt yield JP40YTN=JBTC advanced 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.615%, a level unseen since late April, 2019. The 30-year bond yield JP30YTN=JBTC gained 1.5 bps to 0.585%, also its highest since late April last year.

The benchmark 10-year JP10YTN=JBTC and the 20-year JGB yields JP20YTN=JBTC added half a basis point each to 0.010% and 0.395%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC also rose half a basis point each to minus 0.155% and minus 0.110%, respectively.

Elsewhere, key 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.05 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 11,660 lots.

HIGHLIGHTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More