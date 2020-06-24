JGBs slip on debt supply worry; 30-, 40-year yields at 14-month high

June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by worries about a possible increase in debt issuance next month, with 30-year and 40-year yields hitting their highest in 14 months.

Super-long bond yields have risen steadily in the past few weeks, especially since Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on June 16 that he did not think super-long yields had risen much, compared with those of global peers.

The longest 40-year cash debt yield JP40YTN=JBTC advanced 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.615%, a level unseen since late April, 2019. The 30-year bond yield JP30YTN=JBTC gained 1.5 bps to 0.585%, also its highest since late April last year.

The benchmark 10-year JP10YTN=JBTC and the 20-year JGB yields JP20YTN=JBTC added half a basis point each to 0.010% and 0.395%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC also rose half a basis point each to minus 0.155% and minus 0.110%, respectively.

Elsewhere, key 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.05 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 11,660 lots.

