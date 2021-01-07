JGBs slip as U.S. bonds slump on 'blue wave' Congress

Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday, taking cues from a drop in U.S. Treasuries after Democrats won control of the U.S. Senate, clearing the way for President-elect Joe Biden to expand stimulus and infrastructure spending.

That offset any potential boost from rising domestic COVID-19 infections, which forced the Japanese government to declare a state of emergency in greater Tokyo area.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.15 point to 151.78, with a trading volume of 27,418 lots by late afternoon trade.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.035%, its highest level in two months while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.405%, a level last seen in mid-November.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.655%.

At the shorter end, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC added 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose to a 10-month high of 1.054% US10YT=RR on Wednesday. US/

