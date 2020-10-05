US Markets

JGBs slip as Trump health report boosts risk appetite

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday as investors' risk appetite rose after doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 said his health was improving.

Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 as soon as Monday, his doctors said, although his condition remains unclear and outside experts warn that his case may be severe.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 152.08. The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.025%.

Longer-dated bonds were under higher pressure ahead of an auction of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.400%, while 30-year JGB JP30YTN=JBTC yield gained 1.5 basis points to 0.615%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.140%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

