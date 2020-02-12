JGBs slip as Fed Powell says U.S. economy in good place

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices dipped on Wednesday, tracking losses in its U.S. counterparts, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is resilient and that current monetary policy remains appropriate.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.19 point to 152.61, with trading volume of 21,149 lots.

The 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.045%.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC also gained 1.5 basis points to 0.245%, while the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JP40YTN=JBTC yields rose one basis point each to 0.375% and 0.400%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to minus 0.155% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.140%.

U.S. bond prices slipped on Tuesday after Powell signaled that he sees no reason to adjust U.S. interest rates unless new developments cause a "material reassessment" to the current outlook.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

