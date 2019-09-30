JGBs slip as bets on steepening yield curve firm

Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday as investors bet that the Bank of Japan could adjust its policy to steepen the yield curve next month to address the side-effects of negative interest rates.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week that if the central bank were to ease monetary policy further, it would aim at pushing down short- and medium-term interest rates without flattening the yield curve too much.

His comments have fanned expectations that the BOJ will cut short-term interest rates while taking some measures to allow longer-dated bond yields to rise at its next policy meeting in late October.

On Monday, the BOJ increased buying in one to three-year JGBs while cutting the size of purchase in three to five-year bonds, further cementing such speculation.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.15 point to 155.02, while the benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.225%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 0.195% while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 3.5 basis points to 0.355%, near last week's eight-week high of 0.365%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 4.5 basis points to 0.425%, just below near three month high of 0.430% touched last Thursday.

Short-dated yields were in contrast capped by expectations of the BOJ's further easings, with both the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC and five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC flat at minus 0.325% and minus 0.360%, respectively.

