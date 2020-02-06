JGBs slip amid rally in local stocks; 30-yr debt auction draws solid demand

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices slipped broadly on Thursday as robust gains in equities dented the appeal of the safe-haven asset. Local stocks posted their biggest one-day gain in more than a year as investor sentiment was buoyed after China cut tariffs on some imported goods from the United States, lifting some of the gloom from a coronavirus outbreak. [.T] Benchmark 10-year JGB futures declined 0.27 point to 152.41. The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs rose 2 basis points (bps) to minus 0.020%. The two-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to minus 0.135%, while the five-year yield gained 1.5 bps to minus 0.130%. The super-long zone followed suit, with the 20-year yield tacking on half a basis point to 0.270%, while the 40-year yield also gained 0.5 bps to 0.445%. The 30-year yield was unchanged at 0.415%. Thursday's 700 billion yen ($6.37 billion) 30-year JGB auction attracted solid investor interest. The auction bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 3.73 from 3.66 at the previous sale last month. [nMOF5L7lMt][nMOF3x0TLf] ($1 = 109.8600 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

