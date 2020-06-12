JGBs slip after weak BOJ operation, fail to capitalise on stock losses

Japanese government bond prices sagged on Friday, following tepid results of a bond operation by the Bank of Japan and amid a lack of follow-through buying after initial gains on global stocks sell-off.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, bouncing back after falling below zero percent for the first time since late May.

Although the yield fell earlier on global stock market sell-off on doubts about the economic recovery scenario, few investors were ready to buy negative-yielding bonds.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC also edged up 1.5 basis points to 0.370% after dipping to 0.345% earlier in the day. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.530%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.160%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC gained 0.5 basis point to minus 0.110%.

The Bank of Japan bought 1-3 and 3-5 year maturities in its operation on Friday, keeping the size of its buying unchanged from previous operations at 340 billion yen ($3.17 billion) and 320 billion yen respectively.

The buying drew fairly large selling interest from brokers, helping to push down prices.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price 2JGBv1 rose 0.02 point to 152.19, with a trading volume of 13,649 lots.

($1 = 107.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

