JGBs slightly weaker, super-long yields at 2-month high

Prices of most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Monday, with yields on long-dated bonds rising to two-month highs after an auction of 20-year JGBs last week, while investors also awaited remarks from Bank of Japan governor later in the week.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.