JGBs rise on safe-harbour flows, strong auction demand

Japanese government bond futures and prices on cash bonds rose on Wednesday as concerns over restrictions on economic activity in France and Germany increased the appeal of holding safe-harbour assets.

Investors shifted money out of equities and into bonds as risk appetite was dampened.

An auction of six-month bills earlier on Wednesday drew strong demand, which traders cited as a supportive factor for bond prices.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.17 point to 151.43, with a trading volume of 12,373 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.065%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.615%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.655%.

Japan's finance ministry will auction 40-year bonds on Thursday, which will be an important test of investor demand for bonds with long durations.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.105%, but the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.140%.

