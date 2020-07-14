JGBs rise on fresh worries over virus, Sino-U.S. tensions

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday as renewed concerns about U.S. coronavirus infections and simmering U.S.-China tensions hurt investors' risk appetite.

A liquidity-enhancing auction of five to 15-year bonds, in which the Ministry of Finance re-offers existing issues in those maturities, attracted solid bids, also underpinned the market.

The auction's bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.90 from 3.28 in the precious offer.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 152.14, with a trading volume of 15,744 lots. In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.595%.

The fall in JGB yields came as Japanese stock prices slipped in line with their global peers after California fresh re-introduced coronavirus restrictions. MKTS/GLOB

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its key interest rates on hold in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

