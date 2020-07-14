JGBs rise on fresh worries over virus, Sino-U.S. tensions

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday as renewed concerns about U.S. coronavirus infections and simmering U.S.-China tensions hurt investors' risk appetite.

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday as renewed concerns about U.S. coronavirus infections and simmering U.S.-China tensions hurt investors' risk appetite.

A liquidity-enhancing auction of five to 15-year bonds, in which the Ministry of Finance re-offers existing issues in those maturities, attracted solid bids, also underpinned the market.

The auction's bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.90 from 3.28 in the precious offer.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 152.14, with a trading volume of 15,744 lots. In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.595%.

The fall in JGB yields came as Japanese stock prices slipped in line with their global peers after California fresh re-introduced coronavirus restrictions. MKTS/GLOB

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its key interest rates on hold in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters