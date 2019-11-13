US Markets

JGBs rise on doubts over U.S.-China trade talks

Contributor
Tokyo Markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond prices rebounded slightly on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump offered no signal of tangible progress in U.S.-China trade talks to end a trade war that has beset financial markets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.19 point to 152.78, having found some support near Friday's six-month low of 152.55.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.050%, off seven-month high of minus 0.030% touched on Tuesday, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.315%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.470%.

The yield curve steepened slightly as short-term yields fell more than longer ones.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to minus 0.195% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.180%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768))

