JGBs rise in line with U.S. Treasuries; 5-year auction sees fair demand

Most Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rebounded on Thursday, taking their cues from firmer U.S. Treasuries in Asian trading and weaker global stocks amid fears of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 18,670 lots, while the key 10-year cash bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.005%.

The five-year cash JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC slipped half a basis point to minus 0.115% after Thursday's 1.9 trillion yen ($17.8 billion) five-year debt auction attracted fair investor interest. The auction bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, declined to 3.78 from 4.49 at the previous sale last month.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC eased half a basis point to 0.385%, while the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year yields JP40YTN=JBTC gained one basis point each to 0.560% and 0.580%, respectively.

U.S. Treasury yields edged down in Asian trading on Thursday, with the key 10-year note yield US10T=RR last trading at 0.708%, compared to Wednesday's U.S. close of 0.733%. US/

Weaker global stocks also created a tailwind for the JGBs, with E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 shedding 0.65% and Japan's benchmark Nikkei .N225 dipping 0.45%, as spiking coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and China crushed hopes of a quick economic comeback from the pandemic. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 106.7900 yen)

