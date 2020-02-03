JGBs rise as coronavirus fears pound China markets

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, as Chinese stocks fell sharply in their first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year holiday due to worries over the economic impact of the fast-spreading new coronavirus outbreak.

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, as Chinese stocks fell sharply in their first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year holiday due to worries over the economic impact of the fast-spreading new coronavirus outbreak. The death toll from the flu-like virus in China rose to 361 and the number of infections to 17,205. [nL4N2A214Y] Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 153.02, with a trading volume of 17,107 lots. The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.075%, while the 20-year JGB yield declined 0.5 basis point to 0.225%. The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.365%. The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.185%. The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.160%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More