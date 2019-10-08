JGBs retreat slightly on stock gains; Sino-U.S. trade talks awaited

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices fell across maturities on Tuesday, taking cues from a rally in Tokyo stocks and overnight losses in U.S. Treasuries, and as investors awaited U.S.-China trade talks due later in the week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.29 point to 154.95, with a trading volume of 19,545 lots.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points (bps) to minus 0.210%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 bps to 0.200% and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 0.375%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to minus 0.325% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to minus 0.360%.

On the Tokyo stock market, the benchmark Nikkei average .N225 advanced 1.0%, led by gains in chip-related issues, ahead of high-level Sino-U.S. talks this week to resolve a damaging trade war. .T

U.S. Treasury prices dropped on Monday after last week's dramatic rise.

(Reporting by the Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

