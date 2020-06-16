JGBs retreat after Nikkei jumps, BOJ keeps policy unchanged

June 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices broadly dropped on Tuesday as a robust rebound in Tokyo shares on U.S. Federal Reserve's bond buying programme dented the appeal of safe-haven debt investments.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.23 point to 152.00, with a trading volume of 18,005 lots.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC added 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.015%.

The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year yields JP30YTN=JBTC gained 2.5 bps each to 0.385% and 0.540%, respectively, while the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2 pbs to 0.555%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to minus 0.165% and the five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC gained 1.5 bps to minus 0.105%.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, the benchmark Nikkei average .N225 surged 4.9%, its biggest one-day gain since March 25, as the Fed widened its corporate bond purchasing programme to support financial markets. .T

The market showed little reaction to the outcome of Tuesday's Bank of Japan's (BOJ) meeting, which decided to keep monetary policy unchanged as widely expected.

