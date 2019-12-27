JGBs rangebound in subdued trade ahead of New Year holidays

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond prices moved in a narrow range on Friday, with many market players retreating to the sidelines ahead of the New Year holidays.

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices moved in a narrow range on Friday, with many market players retreating to the sidelines ahead of the New Year holidays.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.09 point to 152.06, with a low trading volume of 14,289 lots.

Many market players were away ahead of market holidays from Tuesday to Friday next week while planned auction of 10-year JGBs and 30-year bonds in the following week kept traders cautious, traders said.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.015% but still off nine-month high of plus 0.010% touched on Dec. 20.

After dropping to as low as minus 0.295% in early September on U.S.-China trade tensions, the yield has steadily risen to end the year almost flat.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.290% while the benchmark 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.430%.

The short end of the market was firmer, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC falling 1 basis point to minus 0.130%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.120%.

Short maturities drew mild support from firmness in U.S. Treasuries on Thursday after solid auction of seven-year notes. US/

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More