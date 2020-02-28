JGBs rally in line with U.S. Treasuries on coronavirus fears

Japanese government bond prices advanced on Friday as the coronavirus epidemic spread well beyond Asia prompting a stampede into the safety of government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.41 point to 154.07, while the yield on the key 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC fell 5 basis points (bps) to minus 0.160%, the lowest in four months.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC declined 5 bps to minus 0.265% and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 4.5 bps to minus 0.255%.

At the longer end of the market, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC dropped 5.5 bps to 0.155% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC declined 6 bps to 0.285%, having fallen to a 5-1/2-month low of 0.280% at one point.

The longest 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC declined 6.5 bps to 0.300%.

Investors have flocked to the safety of high-grade bonds, resulting in U.S. Treasury yields plunging, with the benchmark 10-year notes yield US10YT=RR hitting a record low of 1.199% in late Asian trade.

