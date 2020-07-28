JGBs narrowly mixed, 40-year debt sale sees solid demand

Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed on Tuesday, with ample investor demand seen during the 40-year bond auction.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 eased 0.01 point to 152.3, with a trading volume of 17,152 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC gained half a basis point to 0.020%.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday's 500 billion yen 40-year JGB sale rose to 3.11 from 3.06 at the previous auction in May.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC eased 1 basis point to 0.585%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC inched down half a basis point each to 0.405% and 0.565%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.135%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to minus 0.115%.

