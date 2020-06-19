JGBs mostly steady in subdued trading ahead of weekend

June 19 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday, as many investors stayed away from taking big positions ahead of the weekend.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.05 point to 152.07, with a trading volume of 11,553 lots, while the key 10-year cash bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.010%.

The 30-year cash debt yield JP30YTN=JBTC also was steady at 0.560%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC eased half a basis point to 0.385% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC gained one basis point to 0.590%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC added half a basis point each to minus 0.165% and minus 0.110%, respectively.

Market participants said the trade was range-bound and directionless, with no clear cues on either direction.

