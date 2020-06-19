JGBs mostly steady in subdued trading ahead of weekend

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Most Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday, as many investors stayed away from taking big positions ahead of the weekend.

June 19 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday, as many investors stayed away from taking big positions ahead of the weekend.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.05 point to 152.07, with a trading volume of 11,553 lots, while the key 10-year cash bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.010%.

The 30-year cash debt yield JP30YTN=JBTC also was steady at 0.560%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC eased half a basis point to 0.385% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC gained one basis point to 0.590%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC added half a basis point each to minus 0.165% and minus 0.110%, respectively.

Market participants said the trade was range-bound and directionless, with no clear cues on either direction.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More