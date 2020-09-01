JGBs mostly steady; 10-year debt auction draws tepid demand

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off lukewarm investor demand at 10-year auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.6 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday declined to 3.15 from 3.64 at the previous sale.

The auction's tail, or the gap between the lowest and average prices, widened to 0.11 from 0.03 last month.

Despite the weak auction result, benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.11 point to 151.7, with a trading volume of 28,261 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC eased half a basis point to 0.040%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.420%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.610%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC stood unchanged at minus 0.075%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC were untraded.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

