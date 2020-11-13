JGBs mostly gain as coronavirus cases surge

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices mostly rose on Friday, in line with overnight U.S. Treasuries, as resurging new cases of the novel coronavirus weighed on risk sentiment.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.14 point to 152.14, with a trading volume of 14,899 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC inched down half a basis point to 0.020%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.395%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC lost half a basis point to 0.645%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.145%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.115%.

U.S. Treasury yields sank on Thursday as the country's COVID-19 infections surged above 100,000 for an eighth consecutive day.

Japan reported a record high of 1,634 new cases on Thursday, a Japanese broadcaster said.

A weaker local equity market also increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt. Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 snapped its eight-session winning run and was last 0.7% lower on virus concerns.

