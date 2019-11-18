JGBs mostly firmer in thin trade, Sino-U.S. trade deal eyed

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were slightly firmer in thin trade on Monday as investors awaited a positive outcome on progress between the U.S. and China to reach an agreement to end their trade war.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.2 point to 153.25, with a trading volume of 11,299 lots, its lowest daily volume in 5-1/2 weeks.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.090%.

The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC, the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year yields JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points each to to 0.285%, 0.440% and 0.470%, respectively.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to minus 0.210% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.200%.

Doubts about Sino-U.S. trade talks emerged early last week, although optimism gradually returned as U.S. officials sounded more positive.

Chinese state media Xinhua said on Sunday that China and the United States had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday, without giving details.

