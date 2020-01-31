JGBs mostly firm on coronavirus fears, curve steepens

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Short- to medium-term Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday as concerns about a widening outbreak of the coronavirus that originated in China kept their safe-haven allure.

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Short- to medium-term Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday as concerns about a widening outbreak of the coronavirus that originated in China kept their safe-haven allure.

But longer-dated bonds gave in to profit-taking as domestic stock prices rebounded, resulting in a steepening of the yield curve.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 152.86 while the yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.065%, the lowest level in almost two months.

The five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.165%, also hitting a two-month low, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.160%.

Short-term paper was also helped by firm results of the two-year JGB auction on Thursday.

On the other hand, long-dated bonds stepped back from recent rallies as stock prices bounced back on strong earnings from some Japanese companies.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.230%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.365%.

However, on a monthly basis, the 20-year yield posted its first fall in five months.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters